Kids get in to the Seneca Park Zoo for free during “Free Youth February”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family trips to the Seneca Park Zoo are looking to be cheaper in February.

The zoo is bringing back “Free Youth February” in which kids up to age 14 get free admission. The zoo says for every adult that purchases an admissions ticket, up to five youth guests can accompany them for free.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says not to let the temps deter you from visiting, that it’s one of the best times to visit. It’s the polar bear, Canada lynx, and red panda’s favorite time of the year.

You can purchase admission tickets in-person at the front gate or save $2 by purchasing them online by clicking this link.