Kids visit Seneca Park Zoo during Holiday Break Zoo Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — School break is an exciting time at the Seneca Park Zoo when families can visit with the animals.

Kids who signed up for Holiday Break Zoo Camp 2022 are getting an extra special experience. They’ve gotten to explore different classes of animals from birds to reptiles to mammals and more this week.

That’s on top of crafts, games, and up-close animal encounters.

“We offer different zoo camps, much like our summer zoo camps. it’s a place for parents to bring their kids if they have time off or not,” said Donato Direnzo, the communications coordinator at the Seneca Park Zoo. “They can come learn about animals, do crafts, do games. Our education department puts together awesome programs that are both fun and educational for a variety of ages.”

Starting in January, you can register for Seneca Park Zoo’s summer camp here.