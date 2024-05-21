Kids’ Wegmans inside Strong Museum will reopen Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The kids’ Wegmans inside the Strong National Museum of Play will reopen on Wednesday after renovations.

The renovations included new play features, lighting effects, an intercom system, and a cake decorating activity. There was also a full carpet replacement and new paint. The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.

The renovations come almost a year after the Strong Museum unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion. The expansion, unveiled last June, included new interactive exhibits and a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.