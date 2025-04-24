Kitchen fire causes significant damage to Greece home; No injuries reported
GREECE, N.Y. – A home on Hampton Boulevard in Greece suffered significant damage to the first floor due to a kitchen fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews from the Ridge Road, Lake Shore, and Greece departments managed to contain the fire.
Captain Brian Gebo said there were no injuries to homeowners or firefighters, and the fire bureau is investigating.
