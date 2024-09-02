Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of union members and their supporters will march in the streets of downtown Rochester on Monday for the annual Labor Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of East and Alexander. From there, it will head down East Avenue, turn on Main Street, then end at the corner of Main and St. Paul streets.

The federal holiday Labor Day celebrates the contributions of American workers. Most government offices including the U.S. Post Office, courts, and the DMV are closed on Labor Day, in addition to banks and the stock market.