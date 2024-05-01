Two shot on Britton Road in Greece after neighborhood dispute
GREECE, N.Y. — A man and woman in their 30s were shot inside a home on Britton Road Wednesday afternoon.
News10NBC is on the scene of a large police presence on Britton Road in Greece.
The call came in around 2:45 p.m. for a shooting. Officers found the two victims in a residence.
Chief Mike Wood said they live there.
“It appears that the incident stemmed from a prior dispute, not a random act,” Wood said.
Police believe the shots were fired from a car, which took off. A couple of people were detained at the scene. Police are still looking for the car.
