Large Rochester employer cutting jobs, calling it a ‘reprioritization’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of Rochester’s largest employers, Paychex, is cutting its local workforce.

The payroll company confirms what it calls a “reprioritization” of the company.

A spokesperson for the company says it affects “one half of 1%” of employees in Rochester. According to Greater Rochester Enterprise, in 2023, Paychex employed more than 4,500 people here in town.

That would be a workforce reduction of about 23 people. “

The company spokesperson says the company is committed to investing in the people and technology in Rochester to help businesses succeed.