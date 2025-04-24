Law enforcement agencies host event to educate community on school bus safety

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Several local law enforcement agencies, including Brighton Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office hosted an event Thursday to educate the community on “Operation Safe Stop.” The operation aimed to stop drivers who pass school buses picking up and dropping off students.

A re-enactment was held in Henrietta to highlight these dangers. Stop arm cameras in four participating school districts have cited more than 6,200 drivers this school year.

According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, if a driver is convicted of passing a stopped school bus, they could face up to30 days in prison or have to pay $400. If a driver is convicted three times within three years, they could face up to 180 days in prison or a $1,000 fine.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean reported on the due process issue with these tickets when a man from Greece wanted to argue his case but found no court date on his ticket.

News10NBC inquired if future tickets will include court dates.

“There is no initial court date that is listed on the citation when the individual receives that, however, they can subsequently request a court date, which really works for both the court and the individual getting the ticket. So if there is a conflict, they can address that right away,” said Richard Tantalo, the director of public safety in Monroe County.

If you want to appeal your ticket, you need to request a hearing through the mail.

