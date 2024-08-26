Lawmakers question if criminal justice reforms need change after man killed by teen in stolen car

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community is mourning the death of 92-year-old Thomas Chase, who was hit and killed by a driver in a stolen car on Thursday. Police say three teenagers were in that stolen car and they’re calling the 17-year-old driver a “career criminal.”

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost has been investigating whether anything could have been done to prevent this. The driver of the stolen car is also accused of driving a stolen car in Cheektowaga a month ago. He was arrested twelve times last year.

News10NBC asked state lawmakers if criminal justice reforms need to change.

The teen driver from Thursday’s deadly crash is on parole. A 19-year-old passenger was involved in a gun fight the day before and crashed a stolen car. Police were chasing them Thursday when they crashed into Chase’s vehicle at East and Elmwood Avenues.

Assemblyman Josh Jensen says the 17-year-old shouldn’t have been able to reoffend so many times. In his four years in office, he’s been trying to amend bail reform law, particularly so judges can have discretion on whether to set bail. It’s a concern law enforcement officials like Police Chief David Smith and Sheriff Todd Baxter have also raised.

“When someone is accused of the same crime, multiple times, and convicted of the same crime multiple times, maybe judges should get a little more discretion on determining whether or not this person could potentially reoffend, or is a danger to society,” Jensen said.

“Everyone seems to play blame game,” said RPD Chief David Smith. “The judges will tell you they have no choice, the legislatures will tell you the judges have a choice. I don’t know. You have to look at it on a case-by-case basis.”

RPD said it did not violate any protocol for car chases on Thursday.

Some Democrats who have supported bail reform in the past are speaking out, including Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.

“Seriously, we can ask the questions, but to date I haven’t seen a single law enforcement or judicial source outline what happened with this teenager. Until we have facts, cannot name the fix,” said Barnhart.

Assemblywoman Sarah Clark said she won’t be commenting until all the facts come out. A few other local democratic lawmakers were not available for comment.

Charges are pending for the teens, who remain hospitalized. News10NBC reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office but has not heard back.

Jensen said Hochul held up the last two legislative sessions to consider a few minor tweaks to bail reform, but those didn’t make it through the budget.

