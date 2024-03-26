Lawsuit aims to close state’s largest landfill in Seneca Falls

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A new lawsuit is aimed at closing the largest landfill in the state.

The Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls is set to close in 2025 but its owners want to extend the deadline. The lawsuit is aiming at stopping any extension.

A group of Seneca County lawmakers and business owners are behind the lawsuit. The group says emissions from the landfill interfere with neighbors using their property and violate the Green Amendment to the New York Constitution.

“For the past two years, I have been a victim to the landfills odors which infiltrate my home my community and my school. It is inescapable,” said one person on a call.

News10NBC reached out to Waste Connections, the company which owns Seneca Meadows we are waiting to hear back.