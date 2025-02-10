Lawsuit claims illegal surveillance by Town of Greece officials

GREECE, N.Y. — A lawsuit has been filed against the Town of Greece, alleging illegal surveillance by town officials.

Tina Bachman, who cleaned the house of former Deputy Town Supervisor Michelle Marini’s daughter and son-in-law, filed the lawsuit on Friday.

Bachman claims she discovered investigations into a pay-to-play scheme involving renovations at Marini’s daughter’s home during her work there. In her lawsuit, Bachman alleges a GPS tracker was placed on her car, Greece police interrogated people she knew, and private detectives monitored her family.

Bachman states she suffered “severe emotional distress” as a result.

Just last month, a man filed a similar lawsuit. The man, Ryan Murphy, said the town tried to silence him after speaking out on social media about his home assessments going up year after year.

News10NBC previously reported that Marini faced accusations of stealing services from the town for improvement projects at three homes. Marini has pleaded not guilty to charges of grand larceny and corrupting the government.

The Town of Greece has declined to comment on the lawsuit, stating they have not yet been served with it.

The town sent News10NBC the following statement Monday afternoon:

“The Town has not been served with the complaint. If that occurs, we will review the lawsuit. As such, the Town will reserve comment at this time.”

Read the full lawsuit:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.