Leaders announce plans for St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders announced the plans on Friday for the Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Rochester.

Deputy Mayor Michael Burns and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made the announcement at Rochester City Hall. This year, the parade will feature more than 3,000 marchers, nine bands, eight Irish dance groups, and more.

The parade will take place on Saturday, March 16 starting at 12:30 p.m. It will begin at East and Alexander, then head down East Avenue to the Liberty Pole. From there, the parade will head down Main Street and end at the corner of Fitzhugh Street. You can see the map here.

If you’re attending, look out for the News10NBC team, which will walk in the parade.