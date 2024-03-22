City officials and others hold discussion on missing and exploited children

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials, police, and child advocacy representatives held a roundtable discussion on Thursday night on missing and exploited children.

The Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sponsored the event. The goal is to highlight resources for parents and families. It was also to highlight the challenges of identifying and prosecuting child abusers, as well as examine criteria for alerting the community.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a total of eight children are missing from the Rochester area. The most recent, Aniya Carter, is 18 years old. She was last seen on Sunday, March 17.

If you have information on a missing child, you can call the New York Regional Office in Rochester at 800-843-5678. Always call 911 first if your child goes missing.