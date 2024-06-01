League of Women Voters provide informative voting resource

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The League of Women Voters is working to make voting more accessible, and want to remind voters of the resources they can offer.

It’s called “VOTE411” and works as a resource for all the election information a voter needs to navigate the voting process. The organization says the tool has information on candidates, polling place locations, voter registration details, and other helpful information.

To use VOTE411, click here. The tool is available in English and Spanish.

But that’s not all. The League of Women Voters in Rochester hosts monthly “Meet Your Ballot” sessions to allow voters to familiarize themselves with sample ballots and understand polling procedures. Those sessions are held at different branches of the Rochester Public Library.

For dates and locations of those sessions, click here.

Remember, early voting for the June primary election is from June 15-23. The Primary Election is June 25. The November General Election in on November 5, but early voting starts October 26 and ends November 3.

For a list of polling sites in Monroe County, click here.