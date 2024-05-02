Letchworth Central School District announces new nickname

LETCHWORTH, N.Y. — The Letchworth Central School District has officially announced the adoption of a new nickname, becoming the Letchworth Legends.

This change comes as part of a statewide initiative, involving around 60 school districts, to retire Native American mascots and logos.

To engage the community, the district is inviting students and alumni to contribute creatively to the rebranding effort. They are being given the unique opportunity to design the new logo that will represent the Letchworth Legends going forward.

Design submissions for the new logo are currently being accepted, with a deadline set for Monday, May 13. You can learn how to submit on the district’s Facebook page.

