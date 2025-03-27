Letter to parents: RPD investigating non-credible threat, student brings edibles to School No. 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has obtained a letter sent out to parents from the principal of School No. 9, an elementary school, saying there was a threat Thursday and a student brought edibles to school.

The letter says the school learned about the potential threat and contacted the safety and security team and the Rochester Police Department. The threat was found to be not credible, but the district says RPD officers will be at the school this week.

The letter goes on to say the principal learned of a student brining edibles to school and says said student shared them with another student. The parents of the student were notified and the district is taking disciplinary action.

The principal of School #9, Sharon Jackson, says she spoke with multiple classes about the effects of drug us. It’s unclear when the edibles were brought to the school, the letter indicates the principal learned about the situation on Wednesday.

Read the full email, sent to parents around 2:30 p.m. Thursday:

“Dear Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 9 Families,

I want to share important information regarding two recent situations at our school. There has been some inaccurate information circulating on social media, and I want to ensure that you have the correct facts.

This morning, we were made aware of a potential threat to our campus. We immediately engaged the District’s Safety and Security team and the Rochester Police Department (RPD), who are actively investigating the matter and working closely with us to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this is a credible threat. Out of an abundance of caution, RPD will have a presence at our building and around our campus this week. The District Safety and Security team is also providing additional support as needed.

Additionally, late yesterday, we learned that a student brought edibles containing a controlled substance to school and shared them with another student. We immediately contacted the families involved, and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken in accordance with the RCSD Code of Conduct. Today, I spoke with several classes to discuss the effects of ingesting a controlled substance and to reinforce that such behavior is not acceptable in school. In addition, the social worker will continue to discuss the importance of personal safety.

Please take this opportunity to remind your children that only school-related items should be brought to school. It is also important to encourage them to speak to an adult if they see or hear something concerning.

The safety and well-being of your children are always top priorities. We take any potential threats seriously and appreciate your partnership in maintaining a secure learning environment. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at 325-7828. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our school community.”

This comes after police say eight cars were damaged and one was stolen at School No. 9 on Monday.