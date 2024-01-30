Li-Cycle files lawsuit against firm hired to oversee it, RBJ reports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Li-Cycle, the battery recycling hub at the Eastman Business Park that halted construction on its expansion, has filed a lawsuit against the firm hired to oversee it, reports the Rochester Business Journal.

Li-Cycle claims that the Greece-based company Pike Conductor DEV 1, LLC, breached its contract when it wasn’t able to obtain financing for the project before the Nov. 1 deadline. The RBJ article goes on to say that Pike Conductor DEV 1 is placing the blame on Li-Cycle, claiming its decision to halt construction made it impossible to finalize financing and triggered a default.

As News10NBC has reported, when Li-Cycle halted construction in October on its $700 million expansion, it left more than 200 local construction workers without a job.

RELATED: