License plate readers catching car thieves in Greece, technology will soon be used county-wide

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police are using new cameras that read license plates to help nab suspected car thieves. The plate reader cameras got a hit that led officers to a gas station along West Ridge Road Sunday night. Police say that’s where they found Jason Field, Nichole Stephan and Joshua Buzard inside a stolen Kia. Buzard tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

The town of Greece started installing the cameras back in October and now have them up at more than 50 intersections across the town. While police don’t want to say exactly which intersections, if you look close enough, you’ll see them.

“These are all locations that we did data analysis on, where does typically the crime happen in the town? Where do motor vehicle accidents happen? Where are most of our speeding violations or our traffic violations,” explains Captain Michael Perkowski.

The cameras in Greece cost about a $1 million and were paid for with a state technology grant.

When the cameras get a hit, investigators say the information is verified by officers before they act on it. “If you’re an investigator looking for a violent criminal, that gives you a last known location of where they were, and then of course there’s other investigative work that needs to be done. Maybe they stopped at a convenience store around there and then we’ll go the convenience store and see if we can pull video from there, these are not live feed cameras,” Perkowski says.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will soon be installing more than 150 license plate reader cameras at dozens of intersections county-wide. Despite some concerns from residents about privacy issue, the Monroe County Legislature approved the installation of the cameras at a meeting earlier this month. The cost of installing the cameras will be covered by a similar technology grant from NYS.

Investigators say the cameras make it harder for criminals. “Vehicles are a tool for the criminal element I mean, whether they’re storing guns in there or drugs in there or using it as a getaway car, it’s a wealth of information for us to be honest,” Perkowski says.

And they’re not only used to help in criminal cases. In Greece, they helped to locate a missing man with dementia who had driven away in his car.

Here’s a list of where MCSO is planing to place the cameras: