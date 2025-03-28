Lifespan hosts ‘Celebration of Aging’ event celebrating elders

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local nonprofit Lifespan hosted its “Celebration of Aging” event at the Riverside Convention Center in Rochester on Thursday afternoon.

The event included a luncheon and highlighted the opportunities that come with longer life spans and addressed the harmful effects of ageism.

President and CEO of Lifespan Ann Marie Cook said it was a great way to honor elder adults and their caregivers while challenging ageism stereotypes.

“Ageism is still a huge problem. It’s pervasive and really, unfortunately, impacts older adult’s lives when ageism exists,” said Cook. “We want to tell the community that these older adults are giving back to the community in so many ways.”

Also at the celebration was celebrity guest speaker John Quiñones, a news correspondent from ABC.

“I hope that folks realize that just like Black Americans or Hispanic Americans, or gay Americans, that the elderly are also the targets of disrespect, and I hope that this is a reminder that we all need to speak up,” said Quiñones.

This marks the 28th year of Lifespan’s Celebration of Aging event.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.