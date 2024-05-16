Lilac Festival welcomes highly-anticipated headliner Thursday night

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday is a big day at the Lilac Festival. Not only are people coming out to stop and smell the lilacs, but it’s also a big night on the KeyBank Center Stage.

Public defender-turned-singing-sensation Danielle Ponder is performing at 7 p.m. in what’s being called “An Evening of Soul Curated by Danielle Ponder.”

“These were people who were instrumental in my upbringing as a musician in Rochester. These are folks who are Rochester staples, and I learned a lot watching them perform in different places throughout our city. So, I’m looking forward to giving them their flowers at the festival,” Ponder said.

Ponder will have some special guests coming on stage with her who she says were influential in her musical journey growing up in Rochester.

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Before Ponder takes the stage, Ekua featuring Zwena will perform, to be followed by Chi the Realist at 5:30 p.m.

In a fun fact, Ponder shared that her favorite festival food is the kettle corn. News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd enthusiastically agreed, saying, “Same, girl. Same.”