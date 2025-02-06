Limo driver appeals manslaughter conviction in deadly 2018 crash that killed 20

ALBANY, N.Y. — The case of the 2018 limousine crash that claimed 20 lives is moving to New York State’s highest court.

Nauman Hussain, the limo driver convicted of manslaughter, is appealing his conviction to the State Court of Appeals, as reported by the Albany Times Union.

Hussain faced accusations of failing to inspect the limo and neglecting to maintain its brakes.

