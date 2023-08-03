Little Theatre will hold Rochester Teen Film Festival Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Teen Film Festival returns to The Little Theatre on East Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 3. The free film screenings begin at 5:30 p.m.

The festival features not only films made by Monroe County teens but also teens in New York City and Ireland. The teens who made the films represent Animatus Studio in Rochester, East High School, Edison Career & Technology, Greece Arcadia, and Webster Schroeder. Some teens also represent the High School of Art & Design in New York City and SONAR in County Kerry, Ireland.

The festival seeks to highlight the work of filmmakers ages 13 to 18. All submissions are judged by a jury and finalists have their films screened at the festival. Here is the film lineup:

TRUMPET PRACTICE, Eli Jeffrey

HOMELESSNESS IN ROCHESTER, Michelle Meletiche

65 MILLION YEARS LATER, Jack & Harrison Saxon

THE HUNT, Sam Owens

CÚINAS, Mischa McCarthy

NURSING SHORTAGE IN AMERICA, Alejandra Sanchez Colon & Sakariya (Zack) Nur

I’M NOT WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE, Clyde Sheridan

FLY OR DIE, Kyshawn White

At the festival, one filmmaker will earn the Philip Seymour Hoffman Award, which honors the life and legacy of the late Academy Award-winning actor of Fairport.

A director will also receive the Jack Garner Award, in the memory of the long-time Rochester Teen Film Festival jury member and beloved national film critic. In addition, the Marilyn O’Connor Award will go to the best social justice film and the Alex Ketchek Award will go to the best animated film.