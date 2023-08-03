LIVE UPDATES: RGH nurses will strike Thursday morning amid deadlock over pay increases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of nurses at Rochester General Hospital will go on strike on Thursday at 7 a.m.

The union representing close to 900 nurses and allied professionals gave Rochester Regional Health until Wednesday night to negotiate a contract. The two groups couldn’t reach an agreement and nurses will begin their two-day strike.

Representatives from the union, called RUNAP (Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals), say they wanted a contract that with a wage increase over the next five years.

Hospital leaders say they value nurses, want to avoid a strike, and it takes takes reach a contract. RRH says its forecasting a $150 million loss this year and the strike which will worsen with the strike.

The nurses unionized last year, saying they deserve better pay and need more staff to care for patients. For almost nine months, the nurses have been trying to reach a first-ever contract with RRH.

RRH says the strike at its hospital won’t impact patient care because travel nurses are flying in to help. All planned appointments and procedures will continue and the emergency department will remain open 24/7.

Union members authorized a strike with 472-50 vote on July 20, giving hospital leaders the required notice of at least ten days. The strike will end on Saturday at 7 a.m.

