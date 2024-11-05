Live updates: Voter turnout in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tons of voters in Monroe County have already visited the polls to cast their ballots, and more will visit the polls throughout the day.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Remember, if you are in line to vote, stay in line. Even if it’s past 9 p.m., you have the right to vote if you’re in line.

As of 11 a.m., here is what voter turnout looks like in Monroe County:

The percentages on the right-hand side represent the total percentage of registered voters who have cast their ballots so far — either on Election Day or during early voting.

If you plan to cast your ballot on Tuesday, you can find your correct polling place through this link.

Many voters in Flower City place their “I Voted!” stickers on suffragist Susan B. Anthony’s grave in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. If you want to participate, click here for the guidelines when visiting the gravesite.