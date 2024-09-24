Loaded gun found on GCC campus; student charged by deputies

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Genesee Community College student is accused of bringing a loaded gun onto campus, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Anthony Parks had an unregistered pistol with a high-capacity magazine on Sunday at College Village student housing on the Batavia campus.

Parks is charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

