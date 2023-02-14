Local advocates go to Albany to push for universal child care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates headed to Albany to push for universal child care on Tuesday. Organizers with Rochester-based non-profit The Children’s Agenda say that 250 parents and providers will go to the state capitol to push for more child care funding in the proposed state budget.

We spoke to the director of policy at The Children Agenda on the importance of going to Albany.

“Right now is the time to get in and meet with people, make your voice heard, and identify those things that they need to prioritize,” said Pete Nabozni, director of policy at The Children Agenda. “Because when the state and the assembly come back with their budget that is really the start of the end of negotiations. We want to see significant changes in childcare.”

Out of those who went to Albany, 24 of them were from Rochester.