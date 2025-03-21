Local bachelor’s to suit up for a good cause Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Gilda’s Club of Rochester will host their 15th annual bachelor auction Saturday to benefit the Cancer Support Community.

People will be able to bid on 26 of Rochester’s bachelor’s, who will walk the runway in their tuxes and give roses to whoever bids the highest on their date package.

Their date package includes gift cards to local restaurants, spas, gyms, pizza and wine tastings. The bachelor’s come from various career fields such as legal, law enforcement, hospitality, real estate, education and business.

The event takes place Saturday from 6-11 p.m., with the auction starting at 8:30 p.m.

