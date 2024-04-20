Local business owner reacts to gunpoint robbery at BJ’s Restaurant in Henrietta

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a suspect after a gunpoint robbery at the BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Henrietta early Friday morning.

While deputies review security cam video to determine who is responsible, a local dispensary owner said robberies in the area are one reason why security remains his top priority.

Ryan Martin owns MJ Dispensary, half a mile away from BJ’s, and said he’s shocked to hear about what happened.

“It’s a very nice restaurant and I’ve actually ordered out for all of my employees over there too. We have some of their employees that actually come here to shop. Sad to hear,” Martin said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Captain Chris Fay, a suspect wearing a ski mask jumped a fence and waited outside the kitchen door and then ambushed an employee taking out the trash.

Fay said the suspect then forced him back into the restaurant and held him and another employee at gunpoint. The suspect tied the hands of one employee and tried to tie the other’s and demanded money.

“They were not injured. They handled themselves quite well and nothing was stolen from them personally that we are of right now,” Fay said.

But, the suspect did make off with cash. It’s why Martin said he has 24/7 security at his store.

“We even have blockades up in the front as you can probably see here. So we take every precaution to keep and employees and everyone here in regional market as safe as possible,” Martin said.

Especially with Martin’s 4/20 store event happening on Saturday.

“There will be a lot of fun games and prizes. There will be food and a lot of festivities that anybody who can come down will have a good time,” Martin said.

For now, a description of the suspect hasn’t been released. In the meantime, Captain Ray said deputies will be paying extra attention to businesses in the area.

“This is a restaurant situation. This is a business that is open late night. We have patrols out there that are designed to special attention these plazas. Now, we are going to be spending more time focusing on times businesses close and going business to business,” Fay said.