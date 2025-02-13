Local business speaks about how President Trump’s plans to ban paper straws will affect them

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Donald Trump plans on banning the federal use of paper straws, allowing the use of plastic straws again in federal buildings.

Karrie Laughton, co-owner of Roc Paper Straws here in Rochester, is concerned President’s Trump’s stance on paper straws may affect the way people view paper straws.

“It affects us more because it sends out this broad message that all paper straws are bad,” said Laughton. “Which is just a lie.”

As Trump signed an executive order to reverse federal purchasing policies that encourage paper straws and restrict plastic ones, he said, “It’s a ridiculous situation” and that “we’re going back to plastic straws,” according to the Associated Press.

Roc Paper Straws makes environmentally friendly straws that anyone can order and is the only woman-owned paper straw manufacturer in the U.S.

Laughton said since Roc Paper Straws is a manufacturing company in the U.S., this order could directly impact their business.

“I’m hoping a lot of people can see through all that ridiculousness and realize we can’t afford to move backwards,” Laughton said.

