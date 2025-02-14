Local candy business gears up for Valentine’s Day rush

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you are still looking to buy something sweet for your sweetheart, Stever’s Candies on Park Avenue in Rochester can keep you covered.

According to Kayla Eyler, who works at Stever’s, the store has remained quite busy throughout this week, with people mainly buying the store’s heart-shaped sweets.

“It keeps coming in,” Eyler said. “There’s no end to customers.”

During this time of year, sales range from just around $3 to over $200, according to Eyler.

One customer stopped in to recreate a tradition her mother started of leaving a box of chocolates for her on the kitchen table for Valentine’s Day.

