Local dance studio invites community to ‘elevate’ their dance skills at free open house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elevate Dance Center marked its first anniversary with a special celebration, offering free dance classes on Saturday.

The dance studio hosted an open house, featuring a variety of activities including free workshops, social dancing, and crafts for kids.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in eight different dance workshops, learning styles such as salsa, tango, and zumba.

After the classes, participants were invited to stay for social dancing, where they could showcase their newly acquired dance moves.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.