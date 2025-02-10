Local doctor urges women to prioritize heart health during Heart Month

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — February is Heart Month, and local experts are emphasizing the importance of heart health, especially for women.

Dr. Emily Battaglia from Highland Hospital highlights that women’s heart disease symptoms can be different and more subtle than men’s.

She advises, “If you feel like your heart health is worsening, you should talk to your doctor about it, no matter your age.”

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women.

“A lot of women that I talk to, their biggest fear might be breast cancer or lung disease, but the number one killer across the country for women and men is cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Battaglia explained.

Highland Hospital reports that cardiovascular disease accounts for one in every three women’s deaths.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.