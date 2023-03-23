Local experts hold panel on how businesses can invest in renewable energy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local experts held a panel on Thursday to urge business owners to make an investment in renewable energy. It’s part of a statewide effort to make 70% of New York’s electricity come from renewable sources by 2030.

“Major companies are taking note of this. Across the globe you’ll hear a lot of major boardrooms talking about becoming more sustainable,” said Kevin Hale, director of Economic Development and Strategic Partnerships (NYSERDA). “There are a lot of companies making those commitments and taking action on those. They’re looking at new york as a place to locate and have access to the clean and reliable energy they’re going to need.”

To date, New York State has invested more than $29 billion in the transition to clean energy.