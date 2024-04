ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local fencer is moving on up and taking his talents to Colorado.

Stevie Tasikas has been with the Rochester Fencing Club since he was eight.

The club announced Saturday Stevie’s been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy as part of the Class of 2028. Stevie will fence for their Division I Sabre team next year.

Congrats, Stevie!