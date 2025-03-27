Local first responders will face-off for Amerks ‘Hometown Heroes Night’ Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will put their skates on and hit the ice Friday night at Blue Cross Arena in an exhibition hockey game for the Rochester Amerks annual “Hometown Heroes Night.”

During their game Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Bridgeport Islanders, the Amerks will celebrate their annual Hometown Heroes Night, where they honor all first responders, frontline workers, medical technicians, military members and veterans during the game.

The Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police exhibition game will start at 4 p.m., prior to the Amerks game against the Islanders. Rochester Police Sgt. David Joseph and Corporal Matt Kaser from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office expressed their excitement for the game.

“It gives us something to look forward to all year,” said Kaser. He also said this event is also a great way for them to get together outside of the work place.

All hometown heroes along with military personnel will get one complimentary ticket to the game Friday by using the code “HERO,” with additional tickets for family and friends for 25% off.

Ahead of the game, Amerks players have visited local first responders all week long and delivered them lunch and coffee. On their Facebook page, they shared photos of the players delivering Chick-fil-a to local fire departments Tuesday.

