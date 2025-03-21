Local Gothic-style divinity school nominated for state and national historic registers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester location has been nominated to join the state and national registers of historic places.

The Colgate-Rochester Crozer Divinity School, originally located near Highland Park, is recognized for its collection of Gothic-style buildings.

For decades in the 20th century, the divinity school was a center of discussions around theology, social inclusion, and civil rights.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the nomination on Friday, saying history is what makes the state special.

“New York’s historic places tell the stories of where people have authored the enduring legacy we cherish,” Governor Hochul said. “With these nominations, we commit ourselves to protecting that legacy and to sharing these wondrous monuments of human achievement with future generations. By recognizing these sites, we honor the diverse communities and rich history that make New York extraordinary.”

