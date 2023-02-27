Local high school robotics teams gear up for competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local high school robotics teams are gearing up for competition. Penfield High School hosted a practice robotics competition, called Rochester Rally, to test out their robots before heading into the actual competition.

The robots had to pick up, move, and place inflatable cubes and plastic cones. It may sound simple, but turns out it’s pretty complicated.

“We use a lot of advanced math and physics skills to put together these robots. And then we also get training with tools and how everything works that will help prepare us for our careers,” said Marisa Zwick, advocacy coordinator & pit crew organizer.

Teams have been working on building these robots for six weeks. Competitions begin this week.