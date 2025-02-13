Local high school students begin paid co-ops and job shadows at manufacturing companies

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Several students from Monroe One BOCES advanced manufacturing and engineering (AME) program have been placed to several local advanced manufacturing companies for paid co-ops and job shadows this year.

The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program (FLYAP) held its 6th annual “Signing Day” at the Monroe One BOCES – Eastern Monroe Career Center (EMCC) on Thursday, February 13.

“Signing Day” gives students the opportunity to sign up for paid co-ops and job shadows at advanced manufacturing companies in Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties, according to FLYAP.

“We are proud to partner with Monroe One BOCES’ advanced manufacturing and engineering program to help place several high school seniors at paid co-ops throughout the region,” said Bob Coyne, RTMA Executive Director and FLYAP Co-Creator. “The Eastern Monroe Career Center is a flagship partner of FLYAP and has placed dozens of students in valuable on-the-job experiences through the Youth Apprenticeship Program over the past six years.”

FLYAP has connected students to paid co-ops and job shadows in the fields of CNC machining, precision optics, tool making, mold making and more.

It has also earned students credit for more than 750 college classes at no cost through the program’s first five years.

The FLYAP was created in 2018 by the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association in partnership with Monroe Community College. Since then, they have connected more than 875 students to nearly 150 businesses throughout the great Rochester and Finger Lakes Region.

For more information on FLYAP, click here.