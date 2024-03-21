Local humane society says woman left kittens in apartment complex dumpster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is facing charges for allegedly abandoning kittens in a dumpster.

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester at Lollypop farm says six kittens were found inside a dumpster at the Rochester Highlands apartment complex. The kittens were inside a black garbage bag. The Humane Society says Stephanie Rivers admitted to abandoning them.

The 66-year-old faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. One of the kittens died, but the rest are being cared for in foster care through Lollypop Farm.