Local leaders commemorate National Crime Victims Rights Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The second day of National Crime Victims Rights Week is on Monday. The theme is “survivor voices.”

It calls on communities to amplify the voices of victims of violence and create environments where they feel believed and supported. Victims are all too often forgotten members of the criminal justice system.

“It’s something that’s forgotten quite often. We talk about criminal justice systems and laws that are changing constantly in our society but we don’t have enough conversations about the victims of the crimes and not only them but their families and their communities,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is calling on Rochestarians to remember crime victims and support families who’ve lost loved ones.