Leaders will speak about filling public service jobs in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders and union members will hold a news conference on Monday morning about filling public service jobs in the Rochester area.

Communities across the state have experienced shortages of public service workers including nurses, sanitation workers, and corrections officers.

The labor union AFSCME Council 66 launched the Staff the Front Lines initiative this year to partner with elected officials on recruiting and retaining the essential workers who keep communities running. The Staff the Front Lines bus will stop and hold recruitment events in more than 20 major cities across the country this summer.

The conference at city hall will include Mayor Malik Evans, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and State Assemblymember Harry Bronson