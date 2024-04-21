Local nonprofit donates jerseys, sports equipment to youth basketball program

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers with Good People Deserve Wins Too, a local organization dedicated to supporting youth sports in our community, came together to donate sports equipment to a local youth developmental basketball league that has helped kids for 22 years.

Organizers gathered at the David F. Gantt gymnasium off North Street in Rochester to giveaway the jerseys and sports equipment that will provide youth athletes with the resources they need to play and stay engaged outside of the classroom.

Good People Deserve Wins Too founder Nelly Epic says through fundraising efforts her organization was able to donate 80 jerseys, 12 basketballs, whistles, and first aids kits to the Community Brotherhood Fellowship basketball league — fresh off a trip to Florida where the league took home a national title.

“Something just felt right about this group,” Epics said. “They worked so hard and we wanted to, as a community, give back to the kids that are doing the right things, are going in and practicing and earning their spots. So we ended up getting them to go Florida. They won the national tournament. It was my sign right there and then that this was my calling.”

The nonprofit aims to be a change agent by serving as a catalyst for excellence — by ensuring students love for sports broadens and supports their education.