Local nonprofit hosts recognition ceremony for students enlisting in the Army

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local nonprofit organization supporting high school seniors held a military recognition ceremony Monday night.



Our Community Salutes (OCS) of Upstate New York hosted an enlistee recognition ceremony on May 19 to honor the class of 2025 high school seniors, and their families, for their commitment to serve in the U.S. Armed Services.

The ceremony was held at Innovative Field, and started at 7:00 p.m.



Notable speakers included Brigadier General Sara Dudley, County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter.



The ceremonies hoped to create a network of local support, and help provide transitional resources to new enlistees; 75% of whom will serve for 48 months.



“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Upstate New York who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” said Dr. Kenneth Hartman, OCS-USA founder and president. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey.”

About Our Community Salutes

OCS is a national, nonprofit organization supporting high school seniors who plan to enlist into the U.S. Armed Services following their graduation. OCS provides developmental programs, guidance, resources and community support for new enlistees and their families.



In 2024, OCS honored more than 3,100 new enlistees in 20 states, hosting more than 40 recognition ceremonies. 96% of new enlistees reported that the ceremony reinforced their decision to enlist in the military, with military recruiters reporting that the ceremony was 78% successful in their recruiting mission.