Local organization hosting Easter food drive through March

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays can be a time to sit down with friends and family, share a meal, and celebrate. But for some, it’s not in the cards financially. A local organization is hosting food drives in honor of those affected by violence in Rochester.

United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s Easter Food drive runs from March 7 through March 25, followed by a free Easter dinner and resource fair on March 27. The Easter dinner and fair runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Genesee Street.

To donate, food items can be dropped off at the following Tops locations:

1215 Jefferson Rd. Henrietta

450 West Ave. Rochester

1900 Clinton Ave. S. Brighton,

3507 Mt. Read Blvd Greece,

999 East Ridge Rd. Irondequoit

1601 Penfield Rd Rochester

For more information, head to United Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s website by clicking here.