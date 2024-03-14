Local organization hosting Easter food drive through March
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays can be a time to sit down with friends and family, share a meal, and celebrate. But for some, it’s not in the cards financially. A local organization is hosting food drives in honor of those affected by violence in Rochester.
United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s Easter Food drive runs from March 7 through March 25, followed by a free Easter dinner and resource fair on March 27. The Easter dinner and fair runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Genesee Street.
To donate, food items can be dropped off at the following Tops locations:
- 1215 Jefferson Rd. Henrietta
- 450 West Ave. Rochester
- 1900 Clinton Ave. S. Brighton,
- 3507 Mt. Read Blvd Greece,
- 999 East Ridge Rd. Irondequoit
- 1601 Penfield Rd Rochester
For more information, head to United Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s website by clicking here.