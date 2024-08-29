Local park to receive over $1M for new accessible pool, splashpad, and playground

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new grant is helping expand public access to swimming in underserved communities across New York State.

Governor Hochul announced nearly $150 million in capital grants have been awarded to fund 37 projects. It includes over $1 million going toward the City of Rochester’s Lightfoot Park Master Plan.

The plan includes replacement of the aging outdoor pool with a new accessible pool, splashpad, and playground.

