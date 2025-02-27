Local program helps students succeed through Black History Month celebration of overlooked achievements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teens in Rochester celebrated Black History Month with a special event hosted by the “Encompass Future Ready” program. The celebration took place at the program’s headquarters on Lakeview Park.

Participants enjoyed a dinner featuring traditional African American dishes. They also engaged in a poetry slam, where they presented original works or recited verses from Black poets that held personal significance.

“Future Ready” is a program dedicated to helping students succeed in both education and the real world.

