Local sheriff’s offices adopt program to help drivers with autism during traffic stops

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A new program in counties across New York state aims to make driving safer for people with autism.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says it adopting the “Blue Envelope Program.” The program encourages drivers with autism to keep their license, registration, insurance cards, and other relevant documents in a blue envelopment inside their car. When a driver with autism is pulled over, the officer is aware the driver has autism, and can adjust how they interact during the stop.

Yates County Sheriff Frank Ryan says the program can prevent officers from misinterpreting a driver’s movements or speech patterns.

“There have been some unfortunate incidents where, during a traffic stop of a person with autism, the officer has misinterpreted the driver’s movements, or the driver’s failure to appropriately respond to requests or to directions,” said Sheriff Ryan. “This has sometimes led to an escalation of the situation and resulted in a bad outcome”

Along with Yates County, the sheriff’s offices in Livingston, Seneca, Monroe, and Cayuga counties are also adopting the program.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is promoting the program across New York state.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.