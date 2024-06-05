Local stars will perform at Dancing with the Arc on Thursday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local stars including First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia will take part in Dancing with the Arc at Innovative Field on Thursday.

The second annual fundraiser supports The Arc of Monroe, which assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The local stars will be paired with people supported by The Arc for the performance.

Leaders at The Arc say this event is not only fun but a great way to raise awareness.

“When it comes to fundraising, we are always looking for new ways to really elevate what we’re doing and come up with new creative ideas to really get involved in the community,” said Sydney Lautenslager, director of development and special events at The Arc. “And this was really a great way that we could involve people that we support and give them an opportunity to shine, while also involving the community through many various ways.”

You can get tickets and vote for your favorite act here. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.