Local temple hosts annual ‘Wat Pa Lao’ food festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local temple is hosting a food festival, set to showcase different types of Lao food.

Starting at noon on Sunday at the Theravada Buddhist Temple on Martin Road in Henrietta, the food festival will have Lao-style pad Thai, red curry chicken, Thai iced tea and coffee, Lao sausages, and more. Attendants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket.

Aside from the delicious food, the festival will have traditional Lao music, a DJ, and opportunities to enjoy the Zen garden.

The free event runs until 4 p.m. All proceeds will go toward upkeep for the temple.