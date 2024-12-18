Local trio among six indicted for stealing and selling used restaurant cooking oil

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A unique theft has led to the indictment of six men, including three from New York City and three locals, for stealing and selling used cooking oil from restaurants in Monroe County.

Prosecutors say that on two separate occasions in April 2022, the men stole approximately 45,000 pounds of used cooking oil. They reportedly stored the oil and sold it to a broker, who then transported it to Erie, Pennsylvania. There, the oil was refined into biodiesel and resold for profit.

The local men indicted are Guodeng Chen, Didi Huang, and Fangfang Yan. If convicted, the six men could face between five and 15 years in prison.

